Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: FLR, COLM, WWD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Fluor Corp. (Symbol: FLR), where a total volume of 6,378 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 637,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49% of FLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 5,859 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 585,900 underlying shares of FLR. Below is a chart showing FLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Columbia Sportswear Co. (Symbol: COLM) saw options trading volume of 1,867 contracts, representing approximately 186,700 underlying shares or approximately 48% of COLM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 388,625 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 723 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 72,300 underlying shares of COLM. Below is a chart showing COLM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And Woodward, Inc. (Symbol: WWD) options are showing a volume of 998 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 99,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.7% of WWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 209,345 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 452 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 45,200 underlying shares of WWD. Below is a chart showing WWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

