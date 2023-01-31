Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: FIS, WBA, PINS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Fidelity National Information Services Inc (Symbol: FIS), where a total volume of 27,375 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.1% of FIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $82.50 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 13,521 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of FIS. Below is a chart showing FIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $82.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Symbol: WBA) options are showing a volume of 36,621 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.9% of WBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 20,564 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of WBA. Below is a chart showing WBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Pinterest Inc (Symbol: PINS) options are showing a volume of 51,778 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.8% of PINS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring February 03, 2023, with 6,442 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 644,200 underlying shares of PINS. Below is a chart showing PINS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FIS options, WBA options, or PINS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

