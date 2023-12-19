Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: FDX, ENPH, AMZN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX), where a total volume of 33,874 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 216.1% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike put option expiring December 22, 2023, with 1,597 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 159,700 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) saw options trading volume of 68,781 contracts, representing approximately 6.9 million underlying shares or approximately 123.7% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring December 22, 2023, with 2,348 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 234,800 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

And Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) saw options trading volume of 423,715 contracts, representing approximately 42.4 million underlying shares or approximately 82.1% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 51.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring December 22, 2023, with 48,057 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

