Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: FDX, ENPH, AMZN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX), where a total volume of 33,874 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 216.1% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike put option expiring December 22, 2023, with 1,597 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 159,700 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:
Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) saw options trading volume of 68,781 contracts, representing approximately 6.9 million underlying shares or approximately 123.7% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring December 22, 2023, with 2,348 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 234,800 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:
And Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) saw options trading volume of 423,715 contracts, representing approximately 42.4 million underlying shares or approximately 82.1% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 51.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring December 22, 2023, with 48,057 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for FDX options, ENPH options, or AMZN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: NRGX Insider Buying
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding WEL
Weyerhaeuser Average Annual Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.