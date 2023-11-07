Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: FANG, MCD, DVA

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG), where a total of 13,069 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 65.7% of FANG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring December 22, 2023, with 3,947 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 394,700 underlying shares of FANG. Below is a chart showing FANG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) saw options trading volume of 22,216 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 63.2% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring December 08, 2023, with 2,166 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 216,600 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

And DaVita Inc (Symbol: DVA) options are showing a volume of 10,245 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.9% of DVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 1,688 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 168,800 underlying shares of DVA. Below is a chart showing DVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

