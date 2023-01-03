Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: FANG, LRCX, LVS

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG), where a total of 27,010 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 89.9% of FANG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $128.84 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 12,835 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of FANG. Below is a chart showing FANG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $128.84 strike highlighted in orange:

Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) options are showing a volume of 8,493 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 849,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.5% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $390 strike put option expiring January 06, 2023, with 735 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 73,500 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:

And Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS) saw options trading volume of 27,770 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 56% of LVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 6,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 650,000 underlying shares of LVS. Below is a chart showing LVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

