Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: EXFY, ELF, ZM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Expensify Inc (Symbol: EXFY), where a total of 1,562 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 156,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 50% of EXFY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 312,185 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 1,415 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 141,500 underlying shares of EXFY. Below is a chart showing EXFY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (Symbol: ELF) options are showing a volume of 4,421 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 442,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.7% of ELF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 889,130 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 1,119 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 111,900 underlying shares of ELF. Below is a chart showing ELF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

And Zoom Video Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM) options are showing a volume of 16,321 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.7% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 230,000 underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for EXFY options, ELF options, or ZM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.