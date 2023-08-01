News & Insights

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: EXFY, ELF, ZM

August 01, 2023 — 03:29 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Expensify Inc (Symbol: EXFY), where a total of 1,562 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 156,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 50% of EXFY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 312,185 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 1,415 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 141,500 underlying shares of EXFY. Below is a chart showing EXFY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (Symbol: ELF) options are showing a volume of 4,421 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 442,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.7% of ELF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 889,130 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 1,119 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 111,900 underlying shares of ELF. Below is a chart showing ELF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

And Zoom Video Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM) options are showing a volume of 16,321 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.7% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 230,000 underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
