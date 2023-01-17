Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ETSY, VLO, QS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY), where a total volume of 12,859 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.9% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $138 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,460 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 146,000 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $138 strike highlighted in orange:

Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) options are showing a volume of 16,955 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.7% of VLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,746 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 174,600 underlying shares of VLO. Below is a chart showing VLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

And QuantumScape Corp (Symbol: QS) options are showing a volume of 33,778 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.2% of QS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 5,576 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 557,600 underlying shares of QS. Below is a chart showing QS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

