News & Insights

Markets
ETSY

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ETSY, LPX, AVAV

February 13, 2024 — 03:19 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY), where a total of 20,764 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.8% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring February 23, 2024, with 1,776 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 177,600 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Louisiana-Pacific Corp (Symbol: LPX) options are showing a volume of 3,249 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 324,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.5% of LPX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 643,020 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 2,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,600 underlying shares of LPX. Below is a chart showing LPX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And AeroVironment, Inc. (Symbol: AVAV) saw options trading volume of 825 contracts, representing approximately 82,500 underlying shares or approximately 49% of AVAV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 168,225 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,000 underlying shares of AVAV. Below is a chart showing AVAV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ETSY options, LPX options, or AVAV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 BHE Options Chain
 PRAX Options Chain
 GFL Dividend Growth Rate

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ETSY
LPX
AVAV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.