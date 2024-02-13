Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ETSY, LPX, AVAV

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY), where a total of 20,764 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.8% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring February 23, 2024, with 1,776 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 177,600 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Louisiana-Pacific Corp (Symbol: LPX) options are showing a volume of 3,249 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 324,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.5% of LPX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 643,020 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 2,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,600 underlying shares of LPX. Below is a chart showing LPX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And AeroVironment, Inc. (Symbol: AVAV) saw options trading volume of 825 contracts, representing approximately 82,500 underlying shares or approximately 49% of AVAV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 168,225 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,000 underlying shares of AVAV. Below is a chart showing AVAV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

