Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ENVX, XPEL, AA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Enovix Corp (Symbol: ENVX), where a total volume of 16,969 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 70.4% of ENVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 3,989 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 398,900 underlying shares of ENVX. Below is a chart showing ENVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
XPEL Inc (Symbol: XPEL) saw options trading volume of 769 contracts, representing approximately 76,900 underlying shares or approximately 69.5% of XPEL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 110,655 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 725 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 72,500 underlying shares of XPEL. Below is a chart showing XPEL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
And Alcoa Corporation (Symbol: AA) options are showing a volume of 29,225 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.3% of AA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $36 strike put option expiring December 23, 2022, with 6,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 600,000 underlying shares of AA. Below is a chart showing AA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $36 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ENVX options, XPEL options, or AA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
