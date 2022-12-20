Markets
ENVX

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ENVX, XPEL, AA

December 20, 2022 — 03:55 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Enovix Corp (Symbol: ENVX), where a total volume of 16,969 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 70.4% of ENVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 3,989 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 398,900 underlying shares of ENVX. Below is a chart showing ENVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

XPEL Inc (Symbol: XPEL) saw options trading volume of 769 contracts, representing approximately 76,900 underlying shares or approximately 69.5% of XPEL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 110,655 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 725 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 72,500 underlying shares of XPEL. Below is a chart showing XPEL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

And Alcoa Corporation (Symbol: AA) options are showing a volume of 29,225 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.3% of AA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $36 strike put option expiring December 23, 2022, with 6,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 600,000 underlying shares of AA. Below is a chart showing AA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $36 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ENVX options, XPEL options, or AA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 IBN Options Chain
 Funds Holding EDTX
 BREZ Average Annual Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ENVX
XPEL
AA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.