Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ENPH, ORCL, ALB

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH), where a total of 24,729 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.2% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring May 10, 2024 , with 2,473 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 247,300 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) options are showing a volume of 32,351 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.1% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $121 strike call option expiring May 10, 2024, with 8,514 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 851,400 underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $121 strike highlighted in orange:

And Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) saw options trading volume of 10,964 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 41.4% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 1,280 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 128,000 underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ENPH options, ORCL options, or ALB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

