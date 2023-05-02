Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ENPH, COST, CMRE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH), where a total of 51,538 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 103.8% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring May 05, 2023, with 1,693 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 169,300 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) options are showing a volume of 18,235 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 101.4% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $505 strike call option expiring May 05, 2023, with 1,062 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 106,200 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $505 strike highlighted in orange:

And Costamare Inc (Symbol: CMRE) saw options trading volume of 5,626 contracts, representing approximately 562,600 underlying shares or approximately 98.1% of CMRE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 573,465 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 3,092 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 309,200 underlying shares of CMRE. Below is a chart showing CMRE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

