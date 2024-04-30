Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: EL, CLX, NXPI

Clorox Co (Symbol: CLX) options are showing a volume of 5,644 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 564,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.4% of CLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring July 19, 2024, with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of CLX. Below is a chart showing CLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
And NXP Semiconductors NV (Symbol: NXPI) options are showing a volume of 10,534 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.6% of NXPI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring May 03, 2024, with 652 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 65,200 underlying shares of NXPI. Below is a chart showing NXPI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:
