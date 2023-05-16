Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ED, TJX, WMT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Consolidated Edison Inc (Symbol: ED), where a total of 18,484 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 118.9% of ED's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $77.50 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 6,480 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 648,000 underlying shares of ED. Below is a chart showing ED's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77.50 strike highlighted in orange:

TJX Companies (Symbol: TJX) saw options trading volume of 35,201 contracts, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares or approximately 86.4% of TJX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $87.50 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 23,089 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of TJX. Below is a chart showing TJX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $87.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) saw options trading volume of 37,510 contracts, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares or approximately 77.8% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 4,238 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 423,800 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ED options, TJX options, or WMT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.