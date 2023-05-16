News & Insights

Markets
ED

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ED, TJX, WMT

May 16, 2023 — 01:26 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Consolidated Edison Inc (Symbol: ED), where a total of 18,484 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 118.9% of ED's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $77.50 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 6,480 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 648,000 underlying shares of ED. Below is a chart showing ED's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

TJX Companies (Symbol: TJX) saw options trading volume of 35,201 contracts, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares or approximately 86.4% of TJX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $87.50 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 23,089 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of TJX. Below is a chart showing TJX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $87.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) saw options trading volume of 37,510 contracts, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares or approximately 77.8% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 4,238 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 423,800 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ED options, TJX options, or WMT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 COLM market cap history
 AQN YTD Return
 EMIF shares outstanding history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ED
TJX
WMT

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.