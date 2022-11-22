Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: DY, TJX, JBI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Dycom Industries, Inc. (Symbol: DY), where a total volume of 1,454 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 145,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.4% of DY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 351,550 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 522 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 52,200 underlying shares of DY. Below is a chart showing DY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
TJX Companies (Symbol: TJX) saw options trading volume of 25,502 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 41.4% of TJX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $77.50 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 6,711 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 671,100 underlying shares of TJX. Below is a chart showing TJX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Janus International Group Inc (Symbol: JBI) saw options trading volume of 2,112 contracts, representing approximately 211,200 underlying shares or approximately 40.7% of JBI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 518,610 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,050 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 205,000 underlying shares of JBI. Below is a chart showing JBI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DY options, TJX options, or JBI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Funds Holding FMSA
LEU Historical Stock Prices
Funds Holding CANO
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.