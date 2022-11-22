Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: DY, TJX, JBI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Dycom Industries, Inc. (Symbol: DY), where a total volume of 1,454 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 145,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.4% of DY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 351,550 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 522 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 52,200 underlying shares of DY. Below is a chart showing DY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

TJX Companies (Symbol: TJX) saw options trading volume of 25,502 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 41.4% of TJX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $77.50 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 6,711 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 671,100 underlying shares of TJX. Below is a chart showing TJX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Janus International Group Inc (Symbol: JBI) saw options trading volume of 2,112 contracts, representing approximately 211,200 underlying shares or approximately 40.7% of JBI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 518,610 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,050 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 205,000 underlying shares of JBI. Below is a chart showing JBI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DY options, TJX options, or JBI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

