Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: DXCM, LMND, PINS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in DexCom Inc (Symbol: DXCM), where a total volume of 10,039 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.6% of DXCM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 1,681 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 168,100 underlying shares of DXCM. Below is a chart showing DXCM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
Lemonade Inc (Symbol: LMND) saw options trading volume of 8,614 contracts, representing approximately 861,400 underlying shares or approximately 42.4% of LMND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 795 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 79,500 underlying shares of LMND. Below is a chart showing LMND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
And Pinterest Inc (Symbol: PINS) options are showing a volume of 66,140 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.3% of PINS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $26 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 10,867 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of PINS. Below is a chart showing PINS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:
