DVN

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: DVN, FSLR, DE

November 07, 2023 — 01:23 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN), where a total of 56,239 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 70.4% of DVN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $46 strike call option expiring November 10, 2023, with 5,851 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 585,100 underlying shares of DVN. Below is a chart showing DVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $46 strike highlighted in orange:

First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) options are showing a volume of 17,311 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.3% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

And Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE) options are showing a volume of 8,268 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 826,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $387.50 strike call option expiring November 24, 2023, with 1,095 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 109,500 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $387.50 strike highlighted in orange:

