Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: DVA, AEP, MU

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in DaVita Inc (Symbol: DVA), where a total of 2,500 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 250,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.5% of DVA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 537,190 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 541 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 54,100 underlying shares of DVA. Below is a chart showing DVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

American Electric Power Co Inc (Symbol: AEP) saw options trading volume of 9,905 contracts, representing approximately 990,500 underlying shares or approximately 44.1% of AEP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 3,816 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 381,600 underlying shares of AEP. Below is a chart showing AEP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) saw options trading volume of 63,931 contracts, representing approximately 6.4 million underlying shares or approximately 43.1% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $62 strike call option expiring May 12, 2023, with 17,559 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62 strike highlighted in orange:

