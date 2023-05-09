Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: DVA, AEP, MU

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in DaVita Inc (Symbol: DVA), where a total of 2,500 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 250,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.5% of DVA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 537,190 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 541 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 54,100 underlying shares of DVA. Below is a chart showing DVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
American Electric Power Co Inc (Symbol: AEP) saw options trading volume of 9,905 contracts, representing approximately 990,500 underlying shares or approximately 44.1% of AEP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 3,816 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 381,600 underlying shares of AEP. Below is a chart showing AEP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
And Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) saw options trading volume of 63,931 contracts, representing approximately 6.4 million underlying shares or approximately 43.1% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $62 strike call option expiring May 12, 2023, with 17,559 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DVA options, AEP options, or MU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: FROG market cap history
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding BA
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding BRKR
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.