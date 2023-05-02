Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: DUOL, BFAM, NTNX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Duolingo Inc (Symbol: DUOL), where a total of 2,337 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 233,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 55.1% of DUOL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 424,440 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,000 underlying shares of DUOL. Below is a chart showing DUOL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:
Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc (Symbol: BFAM) options are showing a volume of 1,887 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 188,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.6% of BFAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 352,345 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 1,882 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 188,200 underlying shares of BFAM. Below is a chart showing BFAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
And Nutanix Inc (Symbol: NTNX) options are showing a volume of 4,803 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 480,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.6% of NTNX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 896,625 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 2,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,200 underlying shares of NTNX. Below is a chart showing NTNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DUOL options, BFAM options, or NTNX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
