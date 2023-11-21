Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: DOW, ANET, NOW

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Dow Inc (Symbol: DOW), where a total of 19,120 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.9% of DOW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 8,238 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 823,800 underlying shares of DOW. Below is a chart showing DOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Arista Networks Inc (Symbol: ANET) saw options trading volume of 12,515 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 43.8% of ANET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $222.50 strike call option expiring November 24, 2023, with 3,711 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 371,100 underlying shares of ANET. Below is a chart showing ANET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $222.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) saw options trading volume of 6,171 contracts, representing approximately 617,100 underlying shares or approximately 41.6% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $620 strike put option expiring November 24, 2023, with 302 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,200 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $620 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DOW options, ANET options, or NOW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

