Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: DOW, ANET, NOW

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Dow Inc (Symbol: DOW), where a total of 19,120 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.9% of DOW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 8,238 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 823,800 underlying shares of DOW. Below is a chart showing DOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
Arista Networks Inc (Symbol: ANET) saw options trading volume of 12,515 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 43.8% of ANET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $222.50 strike call option expiring November 24, 2023, with 3,711 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 371,100 underlying shares of ANET. Below is a chart showing ANET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $222.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) saw options trading volume of 6,171 contracts, representing approximately 617,100 underlying shares or approximately 41.6% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $620 strike put option expiring November 24, 2023, with 302 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,200 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $620 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DOW options, ANET options, or NOW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: MDB market cap history
VNO YTD Return
Institutional Holders of SPXN
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.