Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: DOCU, RGLD, ALGT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU), where a total of 28,837 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.8% of DOCU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 1,396 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 139,600 underlying shares of DOCU. Below is a chart showing DOCU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
Royal Gold Inc (Symbol: RGLD) options are showing a volume of 1,977 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 197,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.7% of RGLD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 423,390 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,504 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,400 underlying shares of RGLD. Below is a chart showing RGLD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
And Allegiant Travel Company (Symbol: ALGT) options are showing a volume of 946 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 94,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.5% of ALGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 203,320 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 632 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 63,200 underlying shares of ALGT. Below is a chart showing ALGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DOCU options, RGLD options, or ALGT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: TSLA Price Target
Institutional Holders of ETG
DFRG Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.