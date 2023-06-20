Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: DOCU, RGLD, ALGT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU), where a total of 28,837 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.8% of DOCU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 1,396 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 139,600 underlying shares of DOCU. Below is a chart showing DOCU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Royal Gold Inc (Symbol: RGLD) options are showing a volume of 1,977 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 197,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.7% of RGLD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 423,390 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,504 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,400 underlying shares of RGLD. Below is a chart showing RGLD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

And Allegiant Travel Company (Symbol: ALGT) options are showing a volume of 946 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 94,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.5% of ALGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 203,320 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 632 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 63,200 underlying shares of ALGT. Below is a chart showing ALGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DOCU options, RGLD options, or ALGT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.