Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: DLTR, KD, PZZA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR), where a total volume of 8,208 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 820,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.7% of DLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $143 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,631 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 263,100 underlying shares of DLTR. Below is a chart showing DLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $143 strike highlighted in orange:

Kyndryl Holdings Inc (Symbol: KD) saw options trading volume of 8,723 contracts, representing approximately 872,300 underlying shares or approximately 44.6% of KD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $13 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 4,535 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 453,500 underlying shares of KD. Below is a chart showing KD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

And Papa John's International, Inc. (Symbol: PZZA) options are showing a volume of 2,035 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 203,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.6% of PZZA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 456,190 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 1,184 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 118,400 underlying shares of PZZA. Below is a chart showing PZZA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

