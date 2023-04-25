Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: DLTR, JNJ, BBY

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR), where a total of 7,875 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 787,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.6% of DLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 1,967 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 196,700 underlying shares of DLTR. Below is a chart showing DLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ) saw options trading volume of 33,716 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 43.3% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $167.50 strike call option expiring April 28, 2023, with 4,689 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 468,900 underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $167.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY) saw options trading volume of 8,659 contracts, representing approximately 865,900 underlying shares or approximately 43.3% of BBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 1,257 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,700 underlying shares of BBY. Below is a chart showing BBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DLTR options, JNJ options, or BBY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.