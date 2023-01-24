Markets
DLR

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: DLR, COF, BSX

January 24, 2023 — 02:02 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Digital Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: DLR), where a total volume of 14,041 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 80.8% of DLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 5,008 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,800 underlying shares of DLR. Below is a chart showing DLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF) options are showing a volume of 21,978 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69% of COF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 5,675 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 567,500 underlying shares of COF. Below is a chart showing COF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Boston Scientific Corp. (Symbol: BSX) options are showing a volume of 42,089 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69% of BSX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 17,346 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of BSX. Below is a chart showing BSX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for DLR options, COF options, or BSX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

