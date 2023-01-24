Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: DLR, COF, BSX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Digital Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: DLR), where a total volume of 14,041 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 80.8% of DLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 5,008 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,800 underlying shares of DLR. Below is a chart showing DLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF) options are showing a volume of 21,978 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69% of COF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 5,675 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 567,500 underlying shares of COF. Below is a chart showing COF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
And Boston Scientific Corp. (Symbol: BSX) options are showing a volume of 42,089 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69% of BSX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 17,346 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of BSX. Below is a chart showing BSX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DLR options, COF options, or BSX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Valero Energy Stock Split History
ARCC Insider Buying
BPR Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.