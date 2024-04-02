Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: DKS, RILY, SMCI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc (Symbol: DKS), where a total of 36,418 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 200.8% of DKS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024 , with 10,822 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of DKS. Below is a chart showing DKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

B. Riley Financial Inc (Symbol: RILY) options are showing a volume of 15,019 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 101.1% of RILY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of RILY. Below is a chart showing RILY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) options are showing a volume of 88,153 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 98.3% of SMCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1100 strike call option expiring April 05, 2024, with 5,552 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 555,200 underlying shares of SMCI. Below is a chart showing SMCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1100 strike highlighted in orange:

