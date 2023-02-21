Markets
DISH

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: DISH, NSC, MET

February 21, 2023 — 01:37 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in DISH Network Corp (Symbol: DISH), where a total of 16,878 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.5% of DISH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 6,007 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 600,700 underlying shares of DISH. Below is a chart showing DISH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Norfolk Southern Corp (Symbol: NSC) saw options trading volume of 8,182 contracts, representing approximately 818,200 underlying shares or approximately 44.4% of NSC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 1,234 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 123,400 underlying shares of NSC. Below is a chart showing NSC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And MetLife Inc (Symbol: MET) saw options trading volume of 17,802 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 42.3% of MET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 3,634 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 363,400 underlying shares of MET. Below is a chart showing MET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for DISH options, NSC options, or MET options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

