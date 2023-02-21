Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: DISH, NSC, MET

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in DISH Network Corp (Symbol: DISH), where a total of 16,878 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.5% of DISH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 6,007 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 600,700 underlying shares of DISH. Below is a chart showing DISH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
Norfolk Southern Corp (Symbol: NSC) saw options trading volume of 8,182 contracts, representing approximately 818,200 underlying shares or approximately 44.4% of NSC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 1,234 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 123,400 underlying shares of NSC. Below is a chart showing NSC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
And MetLife Inc (Symbol: MET) saw options trading volume of 17,802 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 42.3% of MET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 3,634 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 363,400 underlying shares of MET. Below is a chart showing MET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DISH options, NSC options, or MET options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Canadian Stocks Crossing Below Book Value
ARD Videos
SPXC Price Target
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.