Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: DISH, NOW, APA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in DISH Network Corp (Symbol: DISH), where a total volume of 37,773 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.4% of DISH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8.50 strike put option expiring April 14, 2023, with 10,567 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of DISH. Below is a chart showing DISH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8.50 strike highlighted in orange:
ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) saw options trading volume of 5,609 contracts, representing approximately 560,900 underlying shares or approximately 41.2% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $450 strike call option expiring March 24, 2023, with 319 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 31,900 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:
And APA Corp (Symbol: APA) options are showing a volume of 27,186 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41% of APA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30.50 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 5,609 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 560,900 underlying shares of APA. Below is a chart showing APA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DISH options, NOW options, or APA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Historical Earnings
DALN Historical Stock Prices
Institutional Holders of SLVM
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.