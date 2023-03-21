Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: DISH, NOW, APA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in DISH Network Corp (Symbol: DISH), where a total volume of 37,773 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.4% of DISH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8.50 strike put option expiring April 14, 2023, with 10,567 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of DISH. Below is a chart showing DISH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8.50 strike highlighted in orange:

ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) saw options trading volume of 5,609 contracts, representing approximately 560,900 underlying shares or approximately 41.2% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $450 strike call option expiring March 24, 2023, with 319 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 31,900 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:

And APA Corp (Symbol: APA) options are showing a volume of 27,186 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41% of APA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30.50 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 5,609 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 560,900 underlying shares of APA. Below is a chart showing APA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30.50 strike highlighted in orange:

