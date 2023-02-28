Markets
DISH

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: DISH, GS, FSLR

February 28, 2023 — 03:56 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in DISH Network Corp (Symbol: DISH), where a total volume of 118,986 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 11.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 260.5% of DISH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 21,364 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of DISH. Below is a chart showing DISH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) saw options trading volume of 46,505 contracts, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares or approximately 210.5% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $370 strike call option expiring March 03, 2023, with 2,249 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 224,900 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $370 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) saw options trading volume of 29,758 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 190.9% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 3,373 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 337,300 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for DISH options, GS options, or FSLR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Industrial Dividend Stock List
 LIOX Options Chain
 Institutional Holders of Newell Brands

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DISH
GS
FSLR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.