Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: DISH, GS, FSLR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in DISH Network Corp (Symbol: DISH), where a total volume of 118,986 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 11.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 260.5% of DISH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 21,364 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of DISH. Below is a chart showing DISH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) saw options trading volume of 46,505 contracts, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares or approximately 210.5% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $370 strike call option expiring March 03, 2023, with 2,249 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 224,900 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $370 strike highlighted in orange:
And First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) saw options trading volume of 29,758 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 190.9% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 3,373 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 337,300 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DISH options, GS options, or FSLR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
