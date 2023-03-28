Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: DIS, REGN, SQ

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS), where a total of 47,579 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.8% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring March 31, 2023, with 3,271 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 327,100 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) saw options trading volume of 3,699 contracts, representing approximately 369,900 underlying shares or approximately 53.2% of REGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 695,370 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $820 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 211 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 21,100 underlying shares of REGN. Below is a chart showing REGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $820 strike highlighted in orange:
And Block Inc (Symbol: SQ) options are showing a volume of 107,492 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.9% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring March 31, 2023, with 6,876 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 687,600 underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
