Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: DIS, HELE, CHS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS), where a total of 90,270 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 9.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.3% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 17.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 5,319 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 531,900 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
Helen of Troy Ltd. (Symbol: HELE) options are showing a volume of 1,522 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 152,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.2% of HELE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 303,370 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring September 29, 2023, with 200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 20,000 underlying shares of HELE. Below is a chart showing HELE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
And Chico's FAS Inc (Symbol: CHS) options are showing a volume of 5,942 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 594,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.9% of CHS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 5,026 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 502,600 underlying shares of CHS. Below is a chart showing CHS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DIS options, HELE options, or CHS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
