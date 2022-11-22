Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: DIS, CHPT, BYND

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS), where a total volume of 346,800 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 34.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 183% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 20,258 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

ChargePoint Holdings Inc (Symbol: CHPT) options are showing a volume of 93,580 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 125.4% of CHPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring November 25, 2022, with 46,412 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares of CHPT. Below is a chart showing CHPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

And Beyond Meat Inc (Symbol: BYND) saw options trading volume of 25,797 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 94.3% of BYND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 2,444 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 244,400 underlying shares of BYND. Below is a chart showing BYND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DIS options, CHPT options, or BYND options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.