Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: DIS, CHPT, BYND

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS), where a total volume of 346,800 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 34.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 183% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 20,258 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
ChargePoint Holdings Inc (Symbol: CHPT) options are showing a volume of 93,580 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 125.4% of CHPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring November 25, 2022, with 46,412 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares of CHPT. Below is a chart showing CHPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:
And Beyond Meat Inc (Symbol: BYND) saw options trading volume of 25,797 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 94.3% of BYND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 2,444 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 244,400 underlying shares of BYND. Below is a chart showing BYND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DIS options, CHPT options, or BYND options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Oversold Metals Stocks
MYC YTD Return
Funds Holding CCF
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.