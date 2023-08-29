Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: DE, KMX, DRI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE), where a total volume of 10,679 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 69.2% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $430 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,000 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $430 strike highlighted in orange:

Carmax Inc. (Symbol: KMX) options are showing a volume of 5,676 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 567,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.1% of KMX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $92 strike call option expiring September 29, 2023, with 2,629 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 262,900 underlying shares of KMX. Below is a chart showing KMX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $92 strike highlighted in orange:

And Darden Restaurants, Inc. (Symbol: DRI) options are showing a volume of 5,082 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 508,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.4% of DRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,785 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 278,500 underlying shares of DRI. Below is a chart showing DRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

