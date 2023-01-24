Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: DE, DIS, EW

Markets
Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE), where a total volume of 8,501 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 850,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 68% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $395 strike put option expiring January 27, 2023, with 419 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 41,900 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $395 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) options are showing a volume of 85,534 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.6% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $107 strike call option expiring January 27, 2023, with 3,370 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 337,000 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $107 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Edwards Lifesciences Corp (Symbol: EW) options are showing a volume of 18,714 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.1% of EW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 4,397 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 439,700 underlying shares of EW. Below is a chart showing EW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

