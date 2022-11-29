Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: DD, YETI, IIPR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in DuPont (Symbol: DD), where a total volume of 21,961 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55% of DD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 9,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 950,000 underlying shares of DD. Below is a chart showing DD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Yeti Holdings Inc (Symbol: YETI) saw options trading volume of 8,418 contracts, representing approximately 841,800 underlying shares or approximately 54.3% of YETI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $34 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 5,204 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 520,400 underlying shares of YETI. Below is a chart showing YETI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34 strike highlighted in orange:

And Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (Symbol: IIPR) options are showing a volume of 1,357 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 135,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.7% of IIPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 257,695 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 775 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 77,500 underlying shares of IIPR. Below is a chart showing IIPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DD options, YETI options, or IIPR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

