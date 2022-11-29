Markets
DD

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: DD, YETI, IIPR

November 29, 2022 — 04:28 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in DuPont (Symbol: DD), where a total volume of 21,961 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55% of DD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 9,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 950,000 underlying shares of DD. Below is a chart showing DD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

Yeti Holdings Inc (Symbol: YETI) saw options trading volume of 8,418 contracts, representing approximately 841,800 underlying shares or approximately 54.3% of YETI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $34 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 5,204 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 520,400 underlying shares of YETI. Below is a chart showing YETI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

And Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (Symbol: IIPR) options are showing a volume of 1,357 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 135,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.7% of IIPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 257,695 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 775 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 77,500 underlying shares of IIPR. Below is a chart showing IIPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for DD options, YETI options, or IIPR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Ranked Dividend Stocks With Insider Buying
 Institutional Holders of HIHO
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding ARAY

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DD
YETI
IIPR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.