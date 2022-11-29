Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: DD, YETI, IIPR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in DuPont (Symbol: DD), where a total volume of 21,961 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55% of DD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 9,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 950,000 underlying shares of DD. Below is a chart showing DD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
Yeti Holdings Inc (Symbol: YETI) saw options trading volume of 8,418 contracts, representing approximately 841,800 underlying shares or approximately 54.3% of YETI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $34 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 5,204 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 520,400 underlying shares of YETI. Below is a chart showing YETI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34 strike highlighted in orange:
And Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (Symbol: IIPR) options are showing a volume of 1,357 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 135,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.7% of IIPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 257,695 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 775 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 77,500 underlying shares of IIPR. Below is a chart showing IIPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DD options, YETI options, or IIPR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Top Ranked Dividend Stocks With Insider Buying
Institutional Holders of HIHO
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding ARAY
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.