Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: DD, MRNA, HD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in DuPont (Symbol: DD), where a total volume of 58,130 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 220.6% of DD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $67 strike call option expiring January 06, 2023, with 25,008 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of DD. Below is a chart showing DD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67 strike highlighted in orange:

Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) options are showing a volume of 66,675 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 105.4% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring December 23, 2022, with 5,340 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 534,000 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

And Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) options are showing a volume of 22,765 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 4,993 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 499,300 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

