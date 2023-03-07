Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: DAL, DD, AVGO

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL), where a total of 49,525 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 73.2% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40.50 strike call option expiring March 10, 2023, with 18,733 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40.50 strike highlighted in orange:

DuPont (Symbol: DD) saw options trading volume of 14,700 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 52.1% of DD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 10,015 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of DD. Below is a chart showing DD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) saw options trading volume of 10,464 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 49.8% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $640 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $640 strike highlighted in orange:

