Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: DAL, CHK, AI

Chesapeake Energy Corp. (Symbol: CHK) options are showing a volume of 22,566 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 131.6% of CHK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 9,660 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 966,000 underlying shares of CHK. Below is a chart showing CHK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
And C3.ai Inc (Symbol: AI) options are showing a volume of 51,017 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 120.4% of AI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 2,594 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 259,400 underlying shares of AI. Below is a chart showing AI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DAL options, CHK options, or AI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
