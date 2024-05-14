Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: DAL, CHK, AI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL), where a total of 139,180 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 13.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 148.1% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 9.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026 , with 101,167 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 10.1 million underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Chesapeake Energy Corp. (Symbol: CHK) options are showing a volume of 22,566 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 131.6% of CHK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 9,660 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 966,000 underlying shares of CHK. Below is a chart showing CHK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And C3.ai Inc (Symbol: AI) options are showing a volume of 51,017 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 120.4% of AI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 2,594 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 259,400 underlying shares of AI. Below is a chart showing AI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:

