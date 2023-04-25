Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CZR, TWLO, TGTX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR), where a total of 10,804 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.9% of CZR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $43 strike call option expiring April 28, 2023, with 1,455 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 145,500 underlying shares of CZR. Below is a chart showing CZR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $43 strike highlighted in orange:
Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO) options are showing a volume of 14,689 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.5% of TWLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring April 28, 2023, with 725 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 72,500 underlying shares of TWLO. Below is a chart showing TWLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
And TG Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: TGTX) saw options trading volume of 19,899 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 46% of TGTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring May 05, 2023, with 5,633 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 563,300 underlying shares of TGTX. Below is a chart showing TGTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
