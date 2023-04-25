News & Insights

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CZR, TWLO, TGTX

April 25, 2023 — 03:24 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR), where a total of 10,804 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.9% of CZR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $43 strike call option expiring April 28, 2023, with 1,455 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 145,500 underlying shares of CZR. Below is a chart showing CZR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $43 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO) options are showing a volume of 14,689 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.5% of TWLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring April 28, 2023, with 725 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 72,500 underlying shares of TWLO. Below is a chart showing TWLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And TG Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: TGTX) saw options trading volume of 19,899 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 46% of TGTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring May 05, 2023, with 5,633 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 563,300 underlying shares of TGTX. Below is a chart showing TGTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CZR options, TWLO options, or TGTX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

