Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CZR, MSFT, ATVI

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR), where a total of 23,642 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 73.7% of CZR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $53 strike call option expiring February 24, 2023, with 2,609 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 260,900 underlying shares of CZR. Below is a chart showing CZR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $53 strike highlighted in orange:
Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) options are showing a volume of 220,225 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 22.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.4% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 35.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring February 24, 2023, with 9,369 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 936,900 underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:
And Activision Blizzard, Inc. (Symbol: ATVI) options are showing a volume of 45,571 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.7% of ATVI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 10,132 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of ATVI. Below is a chart showing ATVI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
