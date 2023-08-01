Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CWH, CGNX, SFM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Camping World Holdings Inc (Symbol: CWH), where a total of 4,069 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 406,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.5% of CWH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 874,745 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 942 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 94,200 underlying shares of CWH. Below is a chart showing CWH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:
Cognex Corp (Symbol: CGNX) saw options trading volume of 2,869 contracts, representing approximately 286,900 underlying shares or approximately 46.1% of CGNX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 622,075 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 2,020 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 202,000 underlying shares of CGNX. Below is a chart showing CGNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
And Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (Symbol: SFM) options are showing a volume of 6,152 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 615,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.1% of SFM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $39 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 2,446 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 244,600 underlying shares of SFM. Below is a chart showing SFM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $39 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CWH options, CGNX options, or SFM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Consumer Goods Dividend Stocks
Funds Holding EUSB
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding PBLA
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.