Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CWH, CGNX, SFM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Camping World Holdings Inc (Symbol: CWH), where a total of 4,069 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 406,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.5% of CWH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 874,745 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 942 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 94,200 underlying shares of CWH. Below is a chart showing CWH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:

Cognex Corp (Symbol: CGNX) saw options trading volume of 2,869 contracts, representing approximately 286,900 underlying shares or approximately 46.1% of CGNX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 622,075 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 2,020 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 202,000 underlying shares of CGNX. Below is a chart showing CGNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (Symbol: SFM) options are showing a volume of 6,152 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 615,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.1% of SFM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $39 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 2,446 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 244,600 underlying shares of SFM. Below is a chart showing SFM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $39 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CWH options, CGNX options, or SFM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

