Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CVX, HUN, DE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX), where a total of 41,818 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.9% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 9.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 3,015 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,500 underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
Huntsman Corp (Symbol: HUN) saw options trading volume of 9,360 contracts, representing approximately 936,000 underlying shares or approximately 45.8% of HUN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 8,797 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 879,700 underlying shares of HUN. Below is a chart showing HUN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:
And Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE) saw options trading volume of 10,202 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 45.6% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $370 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 1,433 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 143,300 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $370 strike highlighted in orange:
