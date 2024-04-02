Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CVX, CG, ANF

Carlyle Group Inc (Symbol: CG) saw options trading volume of 11,435 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 49.6% of CG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 5,771 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 577,100 underlying shares of CG. Below is a chart showing CG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Abercrombie & Fitch Co (Symbol: ANF) saw options trading volume of 10,822 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 46.2% of ANF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 1,224 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 122,400 underlying shares of ANF. Below is a chart showing ANF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CVX options, CG options, or ANF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Institutional Holders of ADTH
Institutional Holders of RXD
PRM Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.