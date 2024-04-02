News & Insights

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CVX, CG, ANF

April 02, 2024 — 03:26 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX), where a total volume of 45,184 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.9% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $162.50 strike call option expiring April 05, 2024, with 3,219 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 321,900 underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $162.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Carlyle Group Inc (Symbol: CG) saw options trading volume of 11,435 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 49.6% of CG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 5,771 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 577,100 underlying shares of CG. Below is a chart showing CG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Abercrombie & Fitch Co (Symbol: ANF) saw options trading volume of 10,822 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 46.2% of ANF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 1,224 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 122,400 underlying shares of ANF. Below is a chart showing ANF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CVX options, CG options, or ANF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

