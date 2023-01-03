Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CSCO, LUV, RIVN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Cisco Systems Inc (Symbol: CSCO), where a total of 146,303 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 14.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 81.8% of CSCO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 17.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 51,714 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares of CSCO. Below is a chart showing CSCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42 strike highlighted in orange:
Southwest Airlines Co (Symbol: LUV) saw options trading volume of 53,912 contracts, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares or approximately 76.3% of LUV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27 strike put option expiring February 10, 2023, with 3,513 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 351,300 underlying shares of LUV. Below is a chart showing LUV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:
And Rivian Automotive Inc - Class A (Symbol: RIVN) options are showing a volume of 134,371 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 13.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75% of RIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 20,007 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of RIVN. Below is a chart showing RIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
