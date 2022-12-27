Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CROX, SQ, MSFT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Crocs Inc (Symbol: CROX), where a total volume of 6,462 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 646,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46% of CROX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 1,171 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 117,100 underlying shares of CROX. Below is a chart showing CROX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
Block Inc (Symbol: SQ) options are showing a volume of 45,882 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.9% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring December 30, 2022, with 2,143 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 214,300 underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
And Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) options are showing a volume of 138,512 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 13.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.7% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 30.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $235 strike put option expiring December 30, 2022, with 6,134 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 613,400 underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $235 strike highlighted in orange:
