Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CROX, DCT, NEM

February 21, 2023 — 03:34 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Crocs Inc (Symbol: CROX), where a total of 8,169 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 816,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.7% of CROX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 1,541 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 154,100 underlying shares of CROX. Below is a chart showing CROX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Duck Creek Technologies Inc (Symbol: DCT) saw options trading volume of 6,996 contracts, representing approximately 699,600 underlying shares or approximately 47.6% of DCT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 6,319 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 631,900 underlying shares of DCT. Below is a chart showing DCT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM) saw options trading volume of 32,854 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 46.7% of NEM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 7,657 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 765,700 underlying shares of NEM. Below is a chart showing NEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CROX options, DCT options, or NEM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

