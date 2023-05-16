Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CPRT, KLAC, MVIS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Copart Inc (Symbol: CPRT), where a total of 8,838 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 883,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.9% of CPRT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 2,564 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 256,400 underlying shares of CPRT. Below is a chart showing CPRT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

KLA Corp (Symbol: KLAC) saw options trading volume of 4,425 contracts, representing approximately 442,500 underlying shares or approximately 43.9% of KLAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $380 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 693 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 69,300 underlying shares of KLAC. Below is a chart showing KLAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:

And Microvision Inc. (Symbol: MVIS) saw options trading volume of 8,779 contracts, representing approximately 877,900 underlying shares or approximately 42.9% of MVIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 2,662 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 266,200 underlying shares of MVIS. Below is a chart showing MVIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3 strike highlighted in orange:

