Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CORT, BLK, NKE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Corcept Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: CORT), where a total volume of 3,686 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 368,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 67.4% of CORT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 547,260 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $18 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 841 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 84,100 underlying shares of CORT. Below is a chart showing CORT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK) saw options trading volume of 6,370 contracts, representing approximately 637,000 underlying shares or approximately 66.8% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 954,020 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $740 strike put option expiring December 09, 2022, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $740 strike highlighted in orange:

And Nike (Symbol: NKE) saw options trading volume of 48,107 contracts, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares or approximately 66.5% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $106 strike put option expiring December 09, 2022, with 14,380 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $106 strike highlighted in orange:

