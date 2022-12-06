Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CORT, BLK, NKE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Corcept Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: CORT), where a total volume of 3,686 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 368,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 67.4% of CORT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 547,260 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $18 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 841 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 84,100 underlying shares of CORT. Below is a chart showing CORT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:
Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK) saw options trading volume of 6,370 contracts, representing approximately 637,000 underlying shares or approximately 66.8% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 954,020 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $740 strike put option expiring December 09, 2022, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $740 strike highlighted in orange:
And Nike (Symbol: NKE) saw options trading volume of 48,107 contracts, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares or approximately 66.5% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $106 strike put option expiring December 09, 2022, with 14,380 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $106 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CORT options, BLK options, or NKE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Institutional Holders of BMRG
ECOR shares outstanding history
EMO Insider Buying
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.