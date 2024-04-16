Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CMA, LYV, ETSY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Comerica, Inc. (Symbol: CMA), where a total volume of 14,612 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 86.8% of CMA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024 , with 7,007 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 700,700 underlying shares of CMA. Below is a chart showing CMA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Live Nation Entertainment Inc (Symbol: LYV) options are showing a volume of 13,054 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77.8% of LYV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 4,026 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 402,600 underlying shares of LYV. Below is a chart showing LYV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

And Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) saw options trading volume of 19,672 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 71.2% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $73 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 7,390 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 739,000 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $73 strike highlighted in orange:

