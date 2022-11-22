Markets
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CL, GFF, ANF

November 22, 2022 — 03:38 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Colgate-Palmolive Co. (Symbol: CL), where a total volume of 26,276 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 66.7% of CL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 22,205 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of CL. Below is a chart showing CL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Griffon Corp. (Symbol: GFF) options are showing a volume of 2,537 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 253,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.7% of GFF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 380,625 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,300 underlying shares of GFF. Below is a chart showing GFF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Abercrombie & Fitch Co (Symbol: ANF) options are showing a volume of 9,318 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 931,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.4% of ANF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring November 25, 2022, with 1,239 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 123,900 underlying shares of ANF. Below is a chart showing ANF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

