CIEN

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CIEN, GM, DK

February 28, 2023

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ciena Corp (Symbol: CIEN), where a total of 5,585 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 558,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.4% of CIEN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 3,814 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 381,400 underlying shares of CIEN. Below is a chart showing CIEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) saw options trading volume of 72,184 contracts, representing approximately 7.2 million underlying shares or approximately 41% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 10,604 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Delek US Holdings Inc (Symbol: DK) options are showing a volume of 5,596 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 559,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.9% of DK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 2,007 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,700 underlying shares of DK. Below is a chart showing DK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CIEN options, GM options, or DK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

