Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CHRW, DHI, GRMN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (Symbol: CHRW), where a total volume of 5,182 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 518,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.1% of CHRW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 2,501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,100 underlying shares of CHRW. Below is a chart showing CHRW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Horton Inc (Symbol: DHI) options are showing a volume of 12,459 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.6% of DHI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 2,857 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 285,700 underlying shares of DHI. Below is a chart showing DHI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

And Garmin Ltd (Symbol: GRMN) options are showing a volume of 4,148 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 414,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.4% of GRMN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 2,450 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 245,000 underlying shares of GRMN. Below is a chart showing GRMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

